Youth elected to National Police Youth Club Movement executive trained

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Community Safety and Security Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) yesterday hosted a training session and inauguration ceremony for the 11 newly elected members to the executive of the National Police Youth Club Movement, at the Office of the Police Commissioner in St Andrew.

Trained, certified and affirmed, the newly elected members of the executive are ready to serve and strengthen the relationship between the youth population and the police through initiatives that will foster leadership development and support the law enforcement efforts in reducing youth involvement in crime.

In his charge, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ealan Powell, encouraged the newly appointed members to be, “proactive and work together in building and developing the police youth club movement”.

The National Police Youth Club Movement was established by the JCF through the Community Safety and Security Branch. The movement is said to be the oldest youth organisation in Jamaica, serving since May 1954.

“Going forward this administration will execute several programmes that will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 restrictions. A few of those programmes include: Online leadership workshops, reducing youth involvement in crime and building communities with youth initiatives,” said Letesha Whyte, president for the National Police Youth Club Movement.

“A platform for young people to grow personally and professionally, the police youth club movement provides opportunities through sports, entertainment, volunteerism, forums, and workshops for young people to acquire and develop new skills facilitated by programmes endorsed by Heart Trust/NTA and other corporate institutions, and as such, I am imploring young people to join a police youth club today,” added Whyte.

There are some 153 active police youth clubs across the island, which are all supervised by the National Police Youth Club Movement.