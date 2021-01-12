Youth foundation donates tablets to needy students in St Ann

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The Hinds Town Youth Empowerment Foundation in St Ann has donated 30 tablets to needy students living in the community to assist with online learning.

The tablets, valued at US$5,000 were handed over to the students at a recent ceremony held at Hinds Town Anglican Church.

The beneficiaries attend Ocho Rios High, Marcus Garvey High, Epworth Primary, Ocho Rios Primary, Parry Town Primary, Beecher Town Primary, and Hinds Town Basic schools in St Ann; and Iona and St Mary High in St Mary.

President of the Foundation, Laphen Haye, who resides in the United States, said the organisation is thrilled to be able to provide the devices to help ease the burden being faced by some parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that the donation is part of a bigger drive to advance the development of the youth in Hinds Town and neighbouring communities.

“We believe the children are the future and if we sit down and watch our youth struggle academically, financially and mentally, then we will definitely see failure. That's not what we want for Hinds Town. So the mission of the foundation is to advance the development of our youth through lifelong learning initiatives by providing training, equipment, and educational support, and creating an environment that facilitates creativity, ingenuity and empowerment to help them thrive academically and mentally,” Haye said.

For his part, local vice president Orville Gordon said he observed first-hand the challenges students face connecting to online classes due to a lack of devices, and was moved with compassion.

He said that through international sponsors and funding from board members, the charitable organisation was able to purchase the tablets.

The Hinds Town Youth Empowerment Foundation is a charitable organisation which has members locally and in the United States and Canada. It is aimed at uplifting and empowering youth in marginalised communities.