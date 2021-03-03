Youths For Excellence launches internship programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Youths For Excellence (YFE), a registered charity for the holistic development of underserved youth, has launched an internship programme. Applications opened on Monday, and nine exceptional students will be selected from high schools and universities across the Caribbean and given a rare opportunity to lead regional change.

They will work alongside the executive board of YFE, the advisory board, and board of directors, that are comprised of current and former ministers of government across several nations, heads of multinational corporations, founders of foundations, and renowned policy researchers.

This gives Caribbean students an immersive experience in the world of policy advocacy and non-profit governance. The application is open to all Caribbean nationals and is accessible on the charity's website, www.youthsforexcellence.org.