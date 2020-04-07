Yulit Gordon leaves Jamaica Cancer Society
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Executive Director of the Jamaica Cancer Society, Yulit Gordon has resigned from the post.
Last Thursday, Gordon tendered her resignation, which was accepted by the Board.
The society said she will proceed on leave and therefore away from office until the May 1 effective date of the resignation.
In her letter, Gordon said it was a privilege to have had “an amazingly wonderful opportunity to serve and give back”, adding “I could not have paid for the education I have received which has contributed significantly to my growth and development. I will always be grateful”.
Chairman of the society, Earl Jarrett, expressed the thanks and appreciation of the board and partners of the society to Gordon for her eight years of service to the Jamaica Cancer Society, noting much was accomplished even as there is still much that remains to be done.
The board asked Finance Manager, Michael Leslie to act as executive director until a replacement is appointed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy