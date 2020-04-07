Yulit Gordon leaves Jamaica Cancer Society

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Executive Director of the Jamaica Cancer Society, Yulit Gordon has resigned from the post.

Last Thursday, Gordon tendered her resignation, which was accepted by the Board.

The society said she will proceed on leave and therefore away from office until the May 1 effective date of the resignation.

In her letter, Gordon said it was a privilege to have had “an amazingly wonderful opportunity to serve and give back”, adding “I could not have paid for the education I have received which has contributed significantly to my growth and development. I will always be grateful”.

Chairman of the society, Earl Jarrett, expressed the thanks and appreciation of the board and partners of the society to Gordon for her eight years of service to the Jamaica Cancer Society, noting much was accomplished even as there is still much that remains to be done.

The board asked Finance Manager, Michael Leslie to act as executive director until a replacement is appointed.