Yvette Clarke wins NY House primary

NEW YORK, USA - Congressional Representative Yvette Clarke, D-NY, defeated four challengers in New York's 9th Congressional District to be the Democrat's choice to run for the House of Representatives in the general election on November 3, 2020.

Clarke, who is of Jamaican heritage, won 62 per cent of the vote, prevailing over closest rival Adem Bunkeddeko, who only managed 18 per cent.

A win in November for Clarke would mean an eighth term in office.

The results were announced today.

New York's primaries were originally scheduled for April 28, but were moved to June 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. States across the country saw delayed election results due in part to a surge in mailed-in ballots.