August Town declared a ZOSO

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has confirmed OBSERVER ONLINE reports that the violence ravaged east St Andrew community of August Town has been declared the island's latest zone of special operations (ZOSO).

The declaration came less than 24 hours after residents in the community told OBSERVER ONLINE that they believed that they were being left to die by the security forces who only visited to collect the bodies after each shooting incident.

In announcing August Town as the island's fourth ZOSO, Holness said the community, which has at least seven major gangs and other smaller gangs, has seen several incidents of gang violence in recent weeks.

Holness was supported by Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson who noted that seven people have been killed in the community and 14 others shot and injured in recent weeks.

According to Anderson, all the murders in the community were committed by people using guns, and all were gang related.

Anderson said a further seven murders and three shootings were committed in the Papine police area and these were also linked to the gang conflicts in August Town.

