ZOSOs extended

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) have been extended in August Town, Greenwich Farm and Denham Town in Kingston and St Andrew, and Mount Salem in St James.

In Parliament this afternoon, Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, questioned Government's routine renewal of these ZOSOs every 60 days.

He said extensive resources were being channelled in these areas while crime spirals out of control in other areas across the island.

Member of Parliament for St Andrew eastern, Fayval Williams, supported the extension and praised the move, explaining that residents have expressed to her directly that with joint security forces in the community, they have been experiencing some level of peace and safety.

She stated that, "August Town is breathing again”.

Jason Cross