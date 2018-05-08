Zinc fences to be removed in Mount Salem ZOSO
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) says it will be removing 1000 metres of zinc fencing in Mount Salem, St James where a zone of special operation (ZOSO) has been on-going since September 1, 2017.
According to JSIF, which is part of the ZOSO Social Intervention Committee, the zinc fences will be substituted with reinforced block and steel concrete walls.
The $26-million Zinc Fence Substitution Project is being undertaken with funding from the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and forms of part of the general infrastructure development in the Mount Salem ZOSO, JSIF said.
It further outlined that the project will be implemented over a nine-month period using a community based contracting methodology, which will see the Mount Salem CDC being the project managers and is estimated to result in 75-100 individuals being employed during construction.
On completion, the zinc fence removal will have a positive impact on community safety and the aesthetic development for the more than 4000 residents within the Mount Salem ZOSO, the organisation added.
A contract for the project is to be signed on Thursday at the Mount Salem Primary School in the area.
Expected to be in attendance are: Mayor of Montego Bay, Homer Davis, West Central St James Member of Parliament Marlene Malahoo-Forte, Deputy Chairman of the ZOSO Social Intervention Committee and JSIF Managing Director, Omar Sweeney, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Elan Powell.
