Zoos, theme parks, river rafting to re-open

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that zoos, theme parks, and river rafting will resume activities as of June 15.

The prime minister said this will be for a period of two weeks, and will be reviewed on June 30.

He made the announcement at a press conference at Jamaica House this evening.

Minister of Local Government, Desmond McKenzie, said gyms will be allowed to open from 6:00 am – 8:00 pm daily and only 50 per cent of the full capacity will be accepted at any given time.

Individuals are required to bring their own towels and mats along with other personal equipment, the minister said. He added that social distancing protocols are also to be followed.

For theme parks and zoos, the minister said 50 per cent of full capacity is allowed at any given time. However, proper signage at all locations and temperature checks and sanitisation procedures must be implemented.

The minister added that rails and barriers must be sanitised regularly, guests and staff are expected to wear masks, and the six-feet social distancing measures must be observed.

The minister said any facility for playing will be closed, and guests are not to be permitted to touch animals.

For rafting, the minister said the activity will be allowed from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. Temperature checks must be done and masks must be worn by rafters and raft captains at all times.

Sanitisation protocols must be observed and six-feet markings placed in areas where people will enter, the minister said. He further noted that only two guests from the same family and group plus the raft captain must be on each raft. Life vests must be washed each day, he added.