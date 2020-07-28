Zuckerberg to urge US to update 'rules for the internet'
SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP) — Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg will tell a major antitrust hearing Wednesday that the internet giant would not have succeeded without US laws fostering competition, but that the rules of the internet now need updating.
"Facebook is a proudly American company," Zuckerberg said in prepared remarks ahead of what will be a closely-watched House Judiciary Committee hearing.
"Our story would not have been possible without US laws that encourage competition and innovation."
But Zuckerberg also acknowledged "concerns about the size and perceived power that tech companies have."
"That's why I've called for a more active role for governments and regulators and updated rules for the internet."
Wednesday's unprecedented hearing will also feature chief executives Tim Cook of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Sundar Pichai of Google and its parent firm Alphabet.
The CEOs of four of the most powerful companies in the world will testify remotely at the hearing, which comes less than 100 days before the US election.
The showdown in the House of Representatives comes amid rising concerns over Big Tech dominance, which has become even more pronounced during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Ultimately, I believe companies shouldn't be making so many judgments about important issues like harmful content, privacy, and election integrity on their own," Zuckerberg's prepared remarks read.
