Zulieka Jess endorses Mark Golding for PNP president

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Caretaker for Clarendon Central Zulieka Jess has revealed that after much “reflection and contemplation, Mark Golding is best suited to be the sixth president of the People's National Party".

In a letter to the party's supporters, she stated, “I am of the view that Mark Golding is better able to lead the process of unification so that we may once again become a party united to lead the struggle on behalf of the people of Jamaica.”

She noted the “courage, tenacity and fighting spirit” of Lisa Hanna, but concluded that “the PNP needs a leader who will unite rather than fight, because a divided opposition army cannot defeat even a weak and corrupt government”.

“This election must be about who is best equipped to unite, strategise and tactically organise our beloved party,” the letter concluded.

The PNP delegates will go to the polls on November 7, 2020.