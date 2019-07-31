$4.5 billion worth of cocaine seized in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The police have seized nearly 1,200kgs of cocaine about 60 miles south east of Morant Point in St Thomas.

The quantity of drugs, which is estimated to be worth more than $4.5 billion (US$35 million), was handed over to the narcotics police by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard after it was seized about 5:45 am today.

The security forces reportedly found 50 bales containing 998 parcels of the drug.

This seizure, the lawmen said, is the result of the continued fight against the illicit trade in guns, drugs and human trafficking in Jamaica's territorial waters.

The police are still carrying out their investigations.