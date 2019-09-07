#PNPELECTIONS: Dr Peter Phillips arrives

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Opposition and current President of the People's National Party just arrived at the National Arena where voting is taking place in race to become the new president of the party. Phillips is being challenged for the president's chair by Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, Peter Bunting.







