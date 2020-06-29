'Wray' helps cops with another drug bust

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A quantity of cocaine was seized by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF's) Canine Division, with the help of their narcotic detection dog 'Wray', at the Norman Manley International Airport last Wednesday.

Reports are that about 3:45 pm, a team from the division was conducting routine checks at the airport when 'Wray' alerted them to a package. It was searched and the illicit drug was found. The weight of the drug has not yet been ascertained.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The matter was handed over to the JCF's Narcotics Division for further investigations.