10-y-o J'can girl tests positive as 3 C'bean countries record COVID deaths

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Belize, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago have recorded deaths associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as regional countries continue to grapple with the virus that has killed 961,000 and infected 31.1 million others worldwide since the first case was detected in China last December.

Barbados said that its four new cases, included three who had arrived here on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health identified them as a 50-year-old female aboard British Airways, a 23-year-old woman who arrived on Caribbean Airlines from Jamaica, and a 34-year-old woman who arrived on Jet Blue from New York.

The other positive case is a 10-year-old girl who arrived on Caribbean Airlines from Jamaica on September 14, and who is the sister and known contact of another positive case.

Positives cases recorded since March 16 now number 189, comprising 102 females and 87 males. There are nine people in isolation and 173 have recovered, the Barbados authorities added.

Guyana health authorities said that the latest fatality is a 51-year-old man from Demerara/Mahaica, Region Four who died while receiving care at a medical facility. His death pushed the number of those who succumbed to the virus to 65.

Additionally, a total of 101 new COVID-19 cases were recorded from 179 tests, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,269. There are 16 people in the COVID-19 ICU, 83 in institutional isolation and 767 in home isolation. There are also 55 people in institutional quarantine.

Guyana said that the number of people who have recovered to date is 1,339.

Belize, which is celebrating its 39th anniversary of political independence from Britain, recorded one death and 21 new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

Health authorities said that the country now has 1,627 cases with 688 being active.

“Unfortunately we have another death to report, this is an elderly female from Orange Walk District who had been symptomatic but had not been diagnosed, this person died at home and the diagnosis was made post-mortem,” the ministry said, adding that “our case fatality rate in Belize is currently 1.29 per cent”.

“As we go into Independence Day and some level of celebrations, we encourage all to please be responsible in doing so as we do have a curve to flatten,” it added.

Trinidad and Tobago reported four deaths on Sunday, pushing the total to 65. The authorities said that its latest fatality is that of an elderly woman. They said 35 people have tested positive for the virus, pushing the total to 3,901 with 2,083 being active cases.

Suriname also recorded 14 new cases from the 54 people who had been tested over the past 24 hours.

The authorities said that the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country now has 138 active cases out of a total of 4,723.

“In the past 24 hours, 105 people have been declared cured. The total therefore rose to 4,488. The death rate 97 was unchanged. At present there are still 66 people in hospitals, six in intensive care units, 96 in isolation and 40 in quarantine,” the Ministry of Health said.