102 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The country recorded 102 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number to 2,459.

Of the new cases, 51 are females and 51 males with ages ranging from eight months to 87 years.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said 41 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 21 in Portland, 12 in Manchester, seven in St Thomas, five each in St Catherine and St Elizabeth, four in Clarendon, three in St Ann, two in St James, and one each in Trelawny and St Mary.

Four of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases while the remaining 98 are under investigation.

There are now 1,476 active cases being monitored, including 14 moderately ill patients and six who are critically ill.