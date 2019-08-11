11-y-o St James boy reported missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica A High Alert activated for 11-year-old Aljay Brown of Bogue Village in Montego Bay, St James who has been missing since Thursday, August 8.

The police said he is dark complexion, slim build and is about 91 centimetres (3 feet) tall.

Reports from the Wakefield police are that Aljay was last seen in his community about 3:00 pm dressed in a blue shirt, brown pants and a pair of black sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabout of Aljay Brown is being asked to contact the Wakefield police at 876-610-3283, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Aljay Brown was made available at the time of this publication.