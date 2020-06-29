11-y-o boy dies after being struck by car in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are investigating the death of an eleven-year-old boy, who was hit by a car along the Kingsland main road in Manchester on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Geovaughn Allen of Retirement Road district in St Elizabeth.

Police reports are that about 9:15 pm, Allen allegedly walked out in the path of a Mitsubishi Gallant motorcar along the Kingsland main road when he was hit. He sustained injuries to the head.

Allen was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kasey Williams