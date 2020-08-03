11 more positive cases push COVID-19 tally to 905

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases on record for the island to 905.

Of the total cases, 100 are still active with 35 people currently in hospital.

The newly confirmed cases include six females and five males with ages ranging from six to 76 years old.

Nine of the cases have addresses in St Thomas and are contacts of confirmed cases. One case is in St Catherine and is also a contact of a confirmed case. The remaining case is an imported case from the United States. The ministry said this person stayed in St Ann.

Recoveries remain at 743, while 50 cases have returned to their countries of origin.