12-y-o Akeel Harris returns home

ST MARY, Jamaica —Twelve-year-old Akeel Harris otherwise called 'Likkle man' of Stennett Street, Port Maria, St Mary has returned home. A High Alert was activated for Harris, who was reported missing on Saturday, June 20. The police, in an update late Sunday, said he is said to be in good health.

