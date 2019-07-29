12-y-o Clarendon girl reported missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Rayhanna Wright of Free Town in Clarendon who has been missing since Friday, July 12.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Longville Park police are that Rayhanna was last seen in the town of Old Harbour, St Catherine about midday. She was dressed in a floral blouse, blue ripped jeans and a pair of black and red slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rayhanna Wright is being asked to contact the Longville Park police at 876-902-5047, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.