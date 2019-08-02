12-y-o girl commits suicide in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica— It is believed that a 12-year-old girl committed suicide in Clarendon yesterday. The police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) informed that the deceased, Renesha Henry, was found hanging from a tree outside her home in the community of Belle Plain in the parish. Renesha's mother discovered her body about 2:50 pm. The police are investigating.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT