13-y-o Chantoya Blake reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Chantoya Blake of Lonsdale Avenue, Kingston 10 who has been missing since last Thursday.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 154 centimetres (5 feet 1inch) tall.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree police are that Chantoya was last seen about 8:00 am on July 9 in her community wearing a red dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chantoya Blake is being asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police Station at 876-8184, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Chantoya Blake was available at the time of this publication.