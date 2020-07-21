14 rank-and-file cops to become DSPs after 4 years

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, yesterday launched an Accelerated Promotion Programme at the National Police College of Jamaica, as part of the thrust to bolster succession planning in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The programme, which is expected to accelerate transformation in the force, is aimed at increasing the number of senior officers in the constabulary by promoting members of the rank and file after extensive vetting and training.

The 14 participants in the program are to be promoted to the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP), after a four year period.

“If you want to see changes and it is not lead from the top it is not going to happen...You have to lead from the top for change to happen,” Anderson admonished the future senior officers.

We are building rounded police officers who represent brand JCF, the commissioner encouraged the men and women who are a part of the programme. “We want a force with integrity, a force that is trusting, a force for good, a force where the rule of law matters,” he emphasised.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Richard Stewart, and other members of the Police High Command were also in attendance.