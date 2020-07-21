14 rank-and-file cops to become DSPs after 4 years
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, yesterday launched an Accelerated Promotion Programme at the National Police College of Jamaica, as part of the thrust to bolster succession planning in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).
The programme, which is expected to accelerate transformation in the force, is aimed at increasing the number of senior officers in the constabulary by promoting members of the rank and file after extensive vetting and training.
The 14 participants in the program are to be promoted to the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP), after a four year period.
“If you want to see changes and it is not lead from the top it is not going to happen...You have to lead from the top for change to happen,” Anderson admonished the future senior officers.
We are building rounded police officers who represent brand JCF, the commissioner encouraged the men and women who are a part of the programme. “We want a force with integrity, a force that is trusting, a force for good, a force where the rule of law matters,” he emphasised.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Richard Stewart, and other members of the Police High Command were also in attendance.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy