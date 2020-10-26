15-y-o Latiana Thompson reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Latiana Thompson of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Seaview Gardens police are that Latiana was last seen at home about 7:30 am on Friday, October 23. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Latiana Thompson is being asked to contact the Seaview Gardens police at 876-997-9372, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.