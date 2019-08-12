15-y-o boy accused of shooting at cops to face court today
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A 15-year-old boy who had been reporting on condition of bail in the Kingston Central Division is to appear in the Children's Court today to answer to new charges — this time for breaches of the Firearms Act.
The teen, who the Kingston Central police said was a suspect in numerous shootings in the division, was charged following allegations that on Thursday, August 1 about 9:35 pm, he fired shots at a police team that was on patrol on Barry Street in downtown Kingston.
According to the police, the teenager and another man were walking along Barry Street when police officers attempted to accost them and they ran. They were reportedly chased and the teen was caught, who used a firearm that was later identified as a Taurus 9mm pistol, to open gunfire at the police team.
The police said that during the incident he was shot and injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
He was subsequently charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
The latest charges represent the third time the teen has been charged, informed the police.
The lawmen outlined that: “He was charged twice in 2018, first with Unlawful wounding and then for being armed with an offensive weapon as well as escaping custody. At the time of the August 1st incident, he was reporting on condition of bail at the Central Police Station and a curfew order—which ordered him to remain at home between 5:00 pm and 6:00 am daily—had been imposed by the court.”
The accused teen is in custody at a juvenile remand centre pending his court appearance.
