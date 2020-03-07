17-y-o Shannon Brown of Falmouth missing

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Seventeen-year-old Shannon Brown of Falmouth, Trelawny has been reported missing since Friday, March 6.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Police reports indicate that Shannon was last seen at home about 9:00 pm, wearing a multi-coloured blouse, black tights and white sneakers.

Anyone knowing Shannon's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police Station at (876) 954-3222, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.