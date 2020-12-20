19-y-o charged in relation to Unity Lane gun attack
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged one man with malicious destruction of property, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following a shooting incident on Unity Lane, Kingston 13 in September.
He is 19-year-old Trayvon Williams, otherwise called 'Woggy', a wholesale worker of Unity Lane, Kingston 13.
Reports are that about 12:36 am on Sunday, September 20, Williams and a group of other armed men opened gunfire at the complainant's house, causing damages to the door and a section of the house, which is estimated to value $50,000. The men then fled the premises together on foot.
The scene was processed and two 12 gauge live cartridges, two 9mm spent casing and two 12 gauge spent casings were removed from the scene.
Williams was charged yesterday based on eye witness statements.
His court date is still being finalised
