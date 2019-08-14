2,000lbs of ganja, boat and petrol seized in Clarendon operation

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police are reporting the seizure of more than 2,000 pounds of ganja, a boat which was transporting it and two plastic drums containing petrol in Salt River, Clarendon on Monday.

The Marine Police said the two plastic drums contained a total of 440 litres of petrol. The estimated street value for the drug has not yet been ascertained.

The lawmen said the items were seized during a special operation in the area between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:45 pm.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

Investigations are ongoing.