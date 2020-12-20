22 detained, 2 charged at illegal party

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A woman has been charged with breaches of the Spirit Licence Act and one man with breaching the Noise Abatement Act after police carried out operations at an illegal party at McDonald Place, off Olympic Way in Kingston 11 on Saturday.

The police say 22 people were also detained and warned for prosecution.

Charged are 58-year-old Christine Stone of Bay Farm Road, Kingston 20 and 70-year-old Kenneth Campbell of Lissant Road, Kingston.

The police said the joint police/military operation was carried out between the hours of 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Two pieces of sound system equipment as well as 57 bottles of assorted spirit were seized.

The police continue to urge Jamaicans to report illegal parties scheduled to take place during the festive season. The JCF encourages people who are aware of any illegal parties or unapproved events being held, to tag them on social media, direct message, or WhatsApp the information on advertised events to 876-591-5671.