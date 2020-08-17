24-y-o charged after allegedly shooting at cops
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — One man is to face the court on charges stemming from a shooting incident on Jones Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine last month.
Charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 24-year-old Romario Small, otherwise called 'Tommy Lee', of Backlands, Jones Avenue, St Catherine.
The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that about 10:20 am on Saturday, July 19, Small allegedly pulled a firearm from his waistband and opened gunfire at a team of officers patrolling the area.
Small was later held by the police and was subsequently charged on Sunday, August 16 after an interview.
His court date is being finalised
