29-y-o rape accused held in Westmoreland SOE
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A 29-year-old man, suspected of being involved in several instances of sexual crimes in Westmoreland, has been charged with abduction and rape following intense investigations by detectives at the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigations Branch.
He is Romando Kerr, an upholsterer of Wharf Road, Smithfield in the parish.
He was arrested on reasonable suspicion of abduction and rape in Westmoreland, which is currently under a state of public emergency (SOE).
According to the police, investigations revealed that Kerr was a serious threat to the security of women and young girls within Smithfield and other communities within Westmoreland. He was subsequently held under the SOE Regulations on July 23.
The police said Kerr was brought before the court where investigators updated the presiding judge on the status of the investigation to include an identification parade which was scheduled and subsequently held on Friday, August 16.
The police said Kerr was positively identified and then charged.
He is scheduled to face the Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday, August 20.
