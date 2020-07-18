Two men charged after cops find six guns during lottery scam bust
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Two men, who arrested on Thursday in connection with the seizure of six firearms in Westmoreland, have been charged.
Tonio Gooden, 33, and 23-year-old Alphanso Bruce, both of Barracks Road in the parish, were yesterday charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
They were arrested during a major police operation in Whithorn, where the police seized six firearms, a quantity of drugs and paraphernalia likened to the illicit lottery scam.
The police said an AK47 rifle was among the cache of guns seized, which also included five handguns. One hundred and thirty eight assorted rounds of ammunition, hundreds of thousands of dollars in Jamaican and United States of America currencies, cellular phones and lead sheets were also seized.
The men's court dates are being finalised
