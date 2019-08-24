3-y-o boy dies after being struck by car
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police say they are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy after he was hit by a car in the community of Greenvale on the outskirts of the parish capital yesterday.
The victim has been identified as Oshay Morris.
Reports are that at about 3:30 pm, the child ran on to the roadway and was hit. The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The police's Corporate Communications Unit said the driver of the motor vehicle is in custody.
Kasey Williams
