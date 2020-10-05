32-y-o woman from Stony Hill reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-two-year-old Lotoya Prince-Wallace otherwise called 'Tina', of Wireless Station Road, Stony Hill, St Andrew has been reported missing.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill police are that Prince-Wallace was last seen about 12:10 pm last Wednesday. She was wearing a pink blouse, dark grey pants and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lotoya Prince-Wallace is being asked to contact the Stony Hill police at 876-942-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.