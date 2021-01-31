UPDATE: 3 persons of interest nabbed in killing at Trelawny church

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The police have taken three persons of interest into custody in connection with this morning's killing of Andrea Lowe-Garwood in Trelawny.



Additionally, investigators have seized the vehicle that was used to escape the scene of the crime.



Lowe-Garwood was shot dead during service at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth about 10:30 am.



She was participating in worship when the shooter, who was seated behind her, opened fire hitting her multiple times.



The shooter reportedly escaped in a waiting white Toyota Allion motor car, leaving a cellular phone behind.



Lowe Garwood was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.



Investigations continue.