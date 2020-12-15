40% increase in arrivals projected for winter tourist season
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The tourism sector is expected to see a 40 per cent increase in arrivals over the winter tourist season when compared to the preceding periods of massive downturn.
This was announced by Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett in the House of Representatives this afternoon.
Bartlett pointed to preliminary figures from the Jamaica Tourist Board, which indicate that since the reopening of the sector, 317,701 passengers arrived in the island, pushing earnings to more than US$450 million.
The minister expressed confidence that the sector will rebound.
