48-hour curfew imposed in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police have again imposed a curfew in sections of Clarendon.

The 48-hour clampdown in the communities of Haylesfield, Coffals and Gimmi-Me-Bit began at 6:00 pm Sunday and will end on Tuesday at 6:00 pm.

This is the second curfew imposed in the parish within the past month.

In December, the police imposed a 96-hour curfew in Effortville in the parish following the murder of five people within a 24-hour period.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

Boundaries for Haylesfield/Coffals:

North along Race Course Main Road from the 'Welcome to Coffals Community sign to the 'Welcome to Haylesfield Community' sign at the Haylesfield main road;

East along Haylesfield Main Road from the 'Welcome to Haylesfiield Community' sign to an intersection where a ditch is located at the southern boundary;

South along an imaginary line approximately 300 metres from the intersection where the ditch is located at Haylesfield main road to Coffals main road;

West along Coffals main road from the southern boundary to the 'Welcome to Coffals Community' sign at Race Course main road.

Boundaries for Gimmi-Me-Bit

North along Gimmi-Me-Bit Main Road from Gimmi-Me-Bit Primary School to the eastern boundary;

East along an imaginary line approximately 230 metres from Gimmi-Me-Bit Main Road to the deep right hand corner at George Robinson Street;

South along George Robinson Street from the deep right hand corner at the eastern boundary to Stereo Vibes Street;

West along Stereo Vibes Street from George Robinson Street to Gimmi-Me-Bit Primary School at Gimmi-Me-Bit main road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.