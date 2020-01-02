ONLINE READERS COMMENT: 60% hike in minimum wage is a good sound byte but reckless

Dear Editor,

If an economy does not grow and with the pressures of all other costs on MSMEs that create most of the employment will go under creating job losses and increased unemployment. If a truck engine is weak you cannot put more load on to it. Demanding an increase Brother Peter Phillips in the minimum wage to $12500 from $7000 would be great but for now that is reckless political chat in an economy that's growing less than one per cent. If the government takes that bait they would be even more reckless. Give us a plan to grow the various sectors of the economy, have it implemented and then we can have reasonable reasoning.

Michael Spence