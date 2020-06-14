63-y-o man positive for COVID-19 after returning to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 63-year-old St Catherine man, who recently returned to the island via a cruise ship, has tested positive for the novel cornavirus (COVID-19).

His case brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 615, as at June 13.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported that three more people have recovered from the virus, pushing the island's recovery rate to 68.3 per cent with 420 such cases.

The number of imported cases of the virus now stands at 114.