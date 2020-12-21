65 new COVID cases, no deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Sunday, pushing the country's tally to 12,289 cases.
The death toll remains at 286 as there were no new deaths registered.
The age range for the new cases is 7 months old to 89 years.
They were recorded in St James (16), Westmoreland (eight), Trelawny (seven), St Catherine (six), St Ann (six), Kingston and St Andrew (six), Manchester (five), Hanover (five), St Mary (three), St Elizabeth (two), and Clarendon (one).
The ministry listed 147 people as recovered and said there were 2,733 active cases.
Fourteen of the 77 people in hospital are considered moderately ill and six critically ill.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy