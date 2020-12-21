65 new COVID cases, no deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Sunday, pushing the country's tally to 12,289 cases.

The death toll remains at 286 as there were no new deaths registered.

The age range for the new cases is 7 months old to 89 years.

They were recorded in St James (16), Westmoreland (eight), Trelawny (seven), St Catherine (six), St Ann (six), Kingston and St Andrew (six), Manchester (five), Hanover (five), St Mary (three), St Elizabeth (two), and Clarendon (one).

The ministry listed 147 people as recovered and said there were 2,733 active cases.

Fourteen of the 77 people in hospital are considered moderately ill and six critically ill.