87-y-o man dies from COVID as Jamaica registers 86 new infections
KINGSTON, Jamaica — An 87-year-old man from Trelawny has died from COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll to 286.
His death came as 86 new infections were registered on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Based on the latest data, Jamaica has recorded 12, 224 since the first case was reported here in March.
The health ministry reported that 18 of the new infections were in St James, 15 in St Ann, 11 in Manchester, while Westmoreland, Clarendon and Kingston and St Andrew had 10 each.
The remaining cases were in Trelawny (four), St Catherine (four), St Mary (three), Hanover (three), and Portland (one).
Active cases for Saturday were 2,816 after 154 recoveries were reported.
