9-y-o girl fatally shot with fish gun in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old girl in Middlesex district, in St Elizabeth, Saturday afternoon.

Police reports say nine-year-old Monique Brown, a student of Holland Primary and Infant School, was at home with her 14-year-old brother about 3:30 pm.

The older child may have laid hands on a fish gun left at home by the children's father and accidentally shot his sister, police reports say.

Garfield Myers