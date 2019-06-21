94% of PEP students placed in high school of choice

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education is reporting that 100 per cent of the grade six students who sat the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) have been placed in seven-year high schools according to their grades in the test.

Ninety-four per cent of students have been placed in their schools of choice, with the other six per cent placed manually, according to varying reasons, including special needs.

Eighty per cent have been placed in preferred schools and 14 per cent placed according to proximity.

The ministry released the general results at a press conference now ongoing at its Heroes Circle head office.

Primary schools will have access to the results by midday once they are registered online. Otherwise, they can physically pick them up at their respective regional offices.

The secondary schools will be issued the results by July 5, the ministry said.

Seven-year high schools traditionally go from grades 7 to 13 or first to sixth form.

The ministry said that as of September this year, secondary schools, which previously did not have sixth form programmes, will offer the additional two years through the Career Advancement Programme.



Kimone Thompson