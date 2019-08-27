ACP Gary Welsh transferred from traffic branch
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, has announced the reassignment of Assistant Commissioner of Police Bishop Dr Gary Welsh from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB).
The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the move took effect today.
Welsh's reassignment comes a day after he announced a number of measures relating to how motorists will be treated when they are found to have committed traffic offences.
Among the measures, he said, was that, effective September 1, the police will commence taking traffic offenders to customer service centres immediately after being caught.
The ACP has also been facing public backlash over his decision to pardon motorist Dennis Dietrih, who claimed he was the driver that pulled a daring and dangerous stunt at an intersection on Dunrobin Avenue in St Andrew recently.
However, subsequent video footage of the offence led to the police commissioner ordering a further probe into the incident.
CCU did not state where Welsh was being moved to but sources say he will be placed in the Office of the Police Commissioner.
He will be replaced at PSTEB by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dr Kevin Blake.
According to CCU, Blake was instrumental in the design of traffic branch.
Prior to his assignment to PSTEB, Blake served as the head of Areas 3, 4 and the Planning, Research and Development Branch.
