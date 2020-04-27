AG to advise Gov't tomorrow on how to proceed with Jodian Fearon case

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he has asked the attorney general to advise the Government on how to proceed with investigations into the tragic death of Jodian Fearon, who was denied access to health care when she sought to deliver her baby last week.

“The case must be fully investigated and already the police have commenced their own investigation to determine if anyone was criminally negligent,” Holness said at a press conference currently underway at Jamaica House.

“We must all seek to protect lives and a strong message has to be sent from all levels of government that this incident does not reflect the government's position. This is not something that we will in any way seek to have hidden, covered up, not thoroughly investigated,” he continued.

The prime minister emphasised that the full force of the state and all its resources will be brought to bear to ensure that those responsible are held to account following Fearon's death.

He noted that the Cabinet thoroughly considered how investigations should be done before it took the decision to enlist the attorney general for advice.

Holness noted that administrative investigations are already under way. Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton asked the country for patience as the Government continues to investigate the matter.