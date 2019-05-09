Accused in Bloomfield's murder offered bail

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Portland man implicated in the gruesome murder of Dr Lynvale Bloomfield was today offered $800,000 bail when he appeared in the Portland Parish Court.

Simeon Sutherland, 20, secured bail following a successful application by his attorney, Peter Champagnie.

The young man, who was charged with murder on March 3, was granted bail with strict reporting conditions as well as a stipulation for him to reside at a particular address outside of the parish of Portland.

A curfew order was also imposed aand he is to the surrender his travel documents.

The case is set for mention next on June 12.

The body of the People's National Party (PNP) parliamentarian was found in his house in Passley Gardens, Portland, with multiple stab wounds on February 2.

Sources close to the probe said that bloodstains were in sections of the house as well as in the yard.

However, there was no word regarding whether or not anything was taken from the house. Bloomfield's motor vehicles were said to be intact.

Tanesha Mundle