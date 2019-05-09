Accused in Bloomfield's murder offered bail
PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Portland man implicated in the gruesome murder of Dr Lynvale Bloomfield was today offered $800,000 bail when he appeared in the Portland Parish Court.
Simeon Sutherland, 20, secured bail following a successful application by his attorney, Peter Champagnie.
The young man, who was charged with murder on March 3, was granted bail with strict reporting conditions as well as a stipulation for him to reside at a particular address outside of the parish of Portland.
A curfew order was also imposed aand he is to the surrender his travel documents.
The case is set for mention next on June 12.
The body of the People's National Party (PNP) parliamentarian was found in his house in Passley Gardens, Portland, with multiple stab wounds on February 2.
Sources close to the probe said that bloodstains were in sections of the house as well as in the yard.
However, there was no word regarding whether or not anything was taken from the house. Bloomfield's motor vehicles were said to be intact.
Tanesha Mundle
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy