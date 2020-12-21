Accused in deadly love triangle denied bail
BROWN'S TOWN, St Ann — A 36-year-old man, charged with fatally stabbing a higgler he accused of having an affair with his girlfriend, was denied bail this afternoon when he appeared in the Brown's Town Court.
Andrew Smith of Top Liberty Valley will return to court on January 21, 2021.
He is charged with murdering Gawain White, 39, of Standfast in the parish. White is said to be the ex-boyfriend of Smith's current girlfriend.
The police report that the two men allegedly had a dispute over the woman in question about 9:00 am on November 14, in the vicinity of the Brown's Town Juici Beef and bus park.
It is alleged that she was seen exiting White's car on the day the incident occurred.
Smith allegedly stabbed White several times in the chest.
White was later pronounced dead at the St Ann's Bay Hospital while Smith was taken into police custody at the scene.
Donicka Robinson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy