Accused in deadly love triangle denied bail

BROWN'S TOWN, St Ann — A 36-year-old man, charged with fatally stabbing a higgler he accused of having an affair with his girlfriend, was denied bail this afternoon when he appeared in the Brown's Town Court.

Andrew Smith of Top Liberty Valley will return to court on January 21, 2021.

He is charged with murdering Gawain White, 39, of Standfast in the parish. White is said to be the ex-boyfriend of Smith's current girlfriend.

The police report that the two men allegedly had a dispute over the woman in question about 9:00 am on November 14, in the vicinity of the Brown's Town Juici Beef and bus park.

It is alleged that she was seen exiting White's car on the day the incident occurred.

Smith allegedly stabbed White several times in the chest.

White was later pronounced dead at the St Ann's Bay Hospital while Smith was taken into police custody at the scene.

Donicka Robinson