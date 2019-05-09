TA warns of additional penalties for unlicensed transport operators

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority is advising that transport operators who fail to renew their road licences prior to the June 3, 2019 start of the liberalisation of the public transportation system will be subject to a late fee of $10,000.

It noted that this is in keeping with the authority's Regional Licensing Approval Policy and Procedure, which also takes effect on June 3, 2019.

The Regional Licensing Approval Policy and Procedures is said to be intended to significantly reduce the processing time for road licence applications by decentralising and automating the licence approval process.

Meanwhile, the authority is urging the 16,979 unlicenced operators to renew their road licences now, as operators whose licences have expired and remain un-renewed as at April 1, 2019 are presumed to be operating contrary to law.

The authority outlined that under section 61 of Road Traffic Act (1938) it is an offence to operate a motor vehicle without a road licence being in force for that vehicle.

Additionally, it said that under section 78 (1) of the Act, it is also an offence to use a commercial motor vehicle on a road for the carriage of goods or services without a carriers licence.

Vehicles being operated without the requisite licence are subject to seizure, it further noted.

The authority is urging the commuting public to be vigilant in selecting its transportation providers and to choose only safe, licenced, legitimate operators.