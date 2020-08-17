Amazon France withdraws ads for child-like sex dolls
PARIS, France (AFP) — Amazon France has withdrawn advertisements for child-like sex dolls from its website after an online outcry, the French government said Monday.
The French AIVI anti-paedophilia movement alerted authorities on Twitter over the weekend, prompting widespread outrage on social media.
Screengrabs of some of the dolls, shared in an online campaign accusing Amazon of facilitating paedophilia, show some of the dolls on offer: likenesses of pre-pubescent girls with descriptions such as "realistic", "virgin" and "flat-chested" for "maximum pleasure".
The links reported by AIVI no longer worked on Monday.
"Following the alerts of associations, which I thank, I asked (Amazon France) to stop the marketing on their platform of sex dolls in the likeness of children," Adrien Taquet, France's junior minister in charge of child protection, tweeted on Monday.
The company reacted "immediately", he said, and committed itself to "remain vigilant".
"Banishing child crime from our society is everyone's responsibility," added Taquet.
In a statement to AFP, Amazon affirmed that "the protection of children and adolescents is a priority for us.
"All vendor partners are required to follow our sales policies and any infringement results in the application of appropriate measures, including the potential deletion of the vendor's account".
AIVI pointed out this was not the first time that child sex dolls had been found on Amazon, referring to a case in Britain in 2018.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy